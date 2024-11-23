Trump Taps Fox News Doctor for Surgeon General Role
Donald Trump has nominated Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, family medicine doctor and Fox News contributor, as the next U.S. Surgeon General, highlighting her experience in disaster relief and commitment to public health. Her appointment underscores Trump's tendency to select television personalities for key roles.
In a move that reflects a pattern of appointing television figures, President-elect Donald Trump has named family medicine doctor and Fox News contributor Janette Nesheiwat as the U.S. Surgeon General. This choice highlights Trump's preference for familiar media faces in his administration.
Dr. Nesheiwat, noted for her advocacy in preventive medicine, has treated patients during major crises like COVID-19 and natural disasters such as Hurricane Katrina and the Joplin tornadoes, and worked internationally with Samaritan's Purse. Her role on Fox News has also made her a recognizable figure discussing health-related issues.
The role of Surgeon General, significant since 1965 post the tobacco health warnings, demands strong communication skills for enhancing public awareness on health improvement. Nesheiwat's appointment awaits Senate confirmation, drawing comparisons to former Surgeon General C. Everett Koop, noted for his AIDS awareness efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra IMA Pushes for Healthcare Reforms and Safety Measures
Fortis Healthcare's Financial Pulse: Growth in Hospital Segment Fuels Profit
IIT Guwahati Paves New Path in Healthcare Innovation for Northeast India
Suspension and Investigation: Healthcare Crisis in Rajouri
Assam Rifles Brings Healthcare to Manipur's Remote Districts