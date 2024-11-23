Trump Taps Fox News Doctor for Surgeon General Role

In a move that reflects a pattern of appointing television figures, President-elect Donald Trump has named family medicine doctor and Fox News contributor Janette Nesheiwat as the U.S. Surgeon General. This choice highlights Trump's preference for familiar media faces in his administration.

Dr. Nesheiwat, noted for her advocacy in preventive medicine, has treated patients during major crises like COVID-19 and natural disasters such as Hurricane Katrina and the Joplin tornadoes, and worked internationally with Samaritan's Purse. Her role on Fox News has also made her a recognizable figure discussing health-related issues.

The role of Surgeon General, significant since 1965 post the tobacco health warnings, demands strong communication skills for enhancing public awareness on health improvement. Nesheiwat's appointment awaits Senate confirmation, drawing comparisons to former Surgeon General C. Everett Koop, noted for his AIDS awareness efforts.

