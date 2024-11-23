Left Menu

Trump Taps Fox News Doctor for Surgeon General Role

Donald Trump has nominated Dr. Janette Nesheiwat, family medicine doctor and Fox News contributor, as the next U.S. Surgeon General, highlighting her experience in disaster relief and commitment to public health. Her appointment underscores Trump's tendency to select television personalities for key roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 07:10 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 07:10 IST
Trump Taps Fox News Doctor for Surgeon General Role
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move that reflects a pattern of appointing television figures, President-elect Donald Trump has named family medicine doctor and Fox News contributor Janette Nesheiwat as the U.S. Surgeon General. This choice highlights Trump's preference for familiar media faces in his administration.

Dr. Nesheiwat, noted for her advocacy in preventive medicine, has treated patients during major crises like COVID-19 and natural disasters such as Hurricane Katrina and the Joplin tornadoes, and worked internationally with Samaritan's Purse. Her role on Fox News has also made her a recognizable figure discussing health-related issues.

The role of Surgeon General, significant since 1965 post the tobacco health warnings, demands strong communication skills for enhancing public awareness on health improvement. Nesheiwat's appointment awaits Senate confirmation, drawing comparisons to former Surgeon General C. Everett Koop, noted for his AIDS awareness efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024