Television Doc Takes Center Stage: Trump Picks Janette Nesheiwat as Surgeon General

In a move aligning with his penchant for selecting media-savvy individuals, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has announced Janette Nesheiwat, a family medicine doctor and previous Fox News contributor, as his choice for surgeon general. Trump's decision underscores the value he places on communication skills in his administration.

Dr. Nesheiwat brings a wealth of experience, having worked on the front lines of disaster relief during the COVID-19 pandemic and other crises like Hurricane Katrina. Her media presence has discussed health topics from the mpox strain to public health education.

Nesheiwat's nomination awaits Senate confirmation, as she transitions from her role as a media figure to a significant government position. Her selection continues a pattern seen in Trump's administration, emphasizing the importance of communication and public engagement in healthcare leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)