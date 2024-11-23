Gaza Under Siege: Mounting Casualties Amid Ongoing Conflict

The conflict in Gaza continues to escalate, with the latest reports from the region's health ministry indicating a grim toll. Since the Israeli offensive began on October 7, 2023, at least 44,176 Palestinians have been killed, and 104,473 people have been injured.

In a recent update, the health ministry announced that 120 Palestinians have lost their lives in the last 48 hours alone. This surge in casualties highlights the intensifying violence in the region.

The international community watches with apprehension as the humanitarian crisis deepens, calling for urgent measures to address the escalating conflict.

