Gaza Under Siege: Mounting Casualties Amid Ongoing Conflict
The ongoing Israeli military offensive on Gaza has resulted in 44,176 Palestinian deaths and 104,473 injuries as of October 7, 2023. The Gaza health ministry reports 120 casualties over the past 48 hours. The situation remains tense as international concern grows over the humanitarian crisis.
The conflict in Gaza continues to escalate, with the latest reports from the region's health ministry indicating a grim toll. Since the Israeli offensive began on October 7, 2023, at least 44,176 Palestinians have been killed, and 104,473 people have been injured.
In a recent update, the health ministry announced that 120 Palestinians have lost their lives in the last 48 hours alone. This surge in casualties highlights the intensifying violence in the region.
The international community watches with apprehension as the humanitarian crisis deepens, calling for urgent measures to address the escalating conflict.
