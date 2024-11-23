Breaking Health News: FDA Approves Drug for Rare Heart Condition and More

In pivotal developments within the health sector, BridgeBio announced FDA approval for its drug targeting transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM), a rare heart condition.

Meanwhile, Canadian physicians confirmed the country's first case of clade I mpox, pointing to an outbreak linked to Africa. WHO also maintains a public health emergency status for this disease.

Additionally, a novel trial involving Neuralink seeks patients for groundbreaking neuro-experiments, as concerns loom over a widely used asthma drug's mental effects, and the CDC confirms H5N1 bird flu in a California child.

