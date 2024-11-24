Delhi Boosts Healthcare with 232 New GDMOs

In a significant development for Delhi's healthcare sector, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has given the green light for the appointment of 232 General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs). This move aims to address the prolonged vacancies in city government hospitals, according to a statement from Raj Niwas.

The newly appointed GDMOs are poised to bolster the workforce in hospitals such as Lok Nayak, Raja Harish Chandra, Lal Bahadur Shastri, and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, in addition to offices of the Chief District Medical Officers. These appointments, facilitated through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), mark a shift from previous reliance on contractual and ad-hoc appointments.

The Raj Niwas statement highlighted that these appointments are expected to bring much-needed relief to the healthcare system, which has been grappling with delays in appointing permanent doctors. The move is seen as an effort to stabilize and enhance the quality of healthcare services provided by the city's hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)