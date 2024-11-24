Left Menu

Delhi Boosts Healthcare with 232 New GDMOs

Delhi's healthcare system receives a significant boost with the appointment of 232 General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs). Approved by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and selected via the UPSC, these doctors will fill longstanding vacancies in various government hospitals, addressing previous delays in permanent appointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 16:00 IST
Delhi Boosts Healthcare with 232 New GDMOs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Delhi's healthcare sector, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has given the green light for the appointment of 232 General Duty Medical Officers (GDMOs). This move aims to address the prolonged vacancies in city government hospitals, according to a statement from Raj Niwas.

The newly appointed GDMOs are poised to bolster the workforce in hospitals such as Lok Nayak, Raja Harish Chandra, Lal Bahadur Shastri, and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, in addition to offices of the Chief District Medical Officers. These appointments, facilitated through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), mark a shift from previous reliance on contractual and ad-hoc appointments.

The Raj Niwas statement highlighted that these appointments are expected to bring much-needed relief to the healthcare system, which has been grappling with delays in appointing permanent doctors. The move is seen as an effort to stabilize and enhance the quality of healthcare services provided by the city's hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024