Left Menu

Breaking New Ground: Tamil Nadu's First Integrated Rehab Service Centre for Differently-Abled

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the Vizhuthugal–Integrated Service Centre, a new facility offering health-related rehabilitation services for differently-abled individuals. This initiative, under the TN Rights project, is the first of its kind in the country, blending various rehabilitation services under one roof.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:18 IST
Breaking New Ground: Tamil Nadu's First Integrated Rehab Service Centre for Differently-Abled
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has officially opened the Vizhuthugal–Integrated Service Centre, which aims to provide comprehensive health-related rehabilitation services for differently-abled individuals. Announced on Monday, the centre is a significant step under the World Bank-assisted TN Rights project.

This pioneering facility, located in Kannagi Nagar, Sozhinganallur, is the first of 273 planned centers throughout the state. It aims to offer a one-stop solution, incorporating special education, optometry, audiology, speech therapy, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and psychological counseling under one roof, a first-of-its-kind initiative in India.

The Centre also integrates IoT technology developed locally to facilitate immediate emergency assistance, addressing chronic health-related rehabilitation needs. The facility emphasizes security with surveillance and safety technologies, while maintaining privacy. Built at a cost of Rs 3.08 crore, this accessible center is intended to help the most socially and economically challenged areas in Chennai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024