Breaking New Ground: Tamil Nadu's First Integrated Rehab Service Centre for Differently-Abled
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the Vizhuthugal–Integrated Service Centre, a new facility offering health-related rehabilitation services for differently-abled individuals. This initiative, under the TN Rights project, is the first of its kind in the country, blending various rehabilitation services under one roof.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has officially opened the Vizhuthugal–Integrated Service Centre, which aims to provide comprehensive health-related rehabilitation services for differently-abled individuals. Announced on Monday, the centre is a significant step under the World Bank-assisted TN Rights project.
This pioneering facility, located in Kannagi Nagar, Sozhinganallur, is the first of 273 planned centers throughout the state. It aims to offer a one-stop solution, incorporating special education, optometry, audiology, speech therapy, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and psychological counseling under one roof, a first-of-its-kind initiative in India.
The Centre also integrates IoT technology developed locally to facilitate immediate emergency assistance, addressing chronic health-related rehabilitation needs. The facility emphasizes security with surveillance and safety technologies, while maintaining privacy. Built at a cost of Rs 3.08 crore, this accessible center is intended to help the most socially and economically challenged areas in Chennai.
