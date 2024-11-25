Tragic Bus Crash Claims Lives in Alagoas: A Community in Mourning
At least 17 people died in a bus crash in Alagoas, Brazil. Local authorities confirmed that 29 individuals were rescued. The accident occurred when the bus overturned on a cliff. Three days of mourning have been declared, and rescue operations are underway.
A tragic bus crash in the northeastern state of Alagoas has claimed at least 17 lives, according to the state's health secretariat. In addition, 29 survivors were rescued from the scene.
While the exact cause of the accident remains undisclosed, reports from local media suggest the vehicle overturned on a cliff in the region. Governor Paulo Dantas has declared three days of mourning to honor the deceased.
Governor Dantas has called for a full mobilization of state resources, including fire brigade and health teams, to assist in rescue efforts. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has assured federal support in monitoring and managing the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
