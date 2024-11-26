Scandal Unveiled: Low-Quality Catheters Endanger Patients in West Bengal

The West Bengal health department has initiated an investigation into the supply of allegedly substandard catheters sold at inflated prices to government hospitals. This serious oversight poses significant risks to patient safety, triggering official scrutiny into the procurement process.

Prakash Surgical, the distributor at the center of this controversy, admitted responsibility but attributed the error to certain employees. The company claimed the issue was a result of miscommunication and has vowed to retract all affected units from hospitals.

Authorities suspect insider involvement and are working with police to identify potential beneficiaries of this malpractice. The investigation aims to ascertain the number of patients impacted by these low-quality catheters and determine the extent of internal corruption.

