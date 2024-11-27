Left Menu

Scandal Unveiled: Risky Catheter Supply to West Bengal Hospitals

The West Bengal health department has initiated an investigation into the supply of substandard locally made catheters to government hospitals at inflated prices. These catheters, replacing high-standard international ones, pose risks to patients. The distributor admitted fault, blaming employees, while possible insider involvement is under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-11-2024 08:53 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 08:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The health department of West Bengal has launched a comprehensive probe into an alarming situation involving the supply of substandard catheters to government hospitals.

These catheters, essential for life-saving procedures, were supplied at inflated prices, eliciting grave concerns over patient safety and adherence to medical standards.

With the distributor blaming employees, officials are investigating potential insider involvement, with all related catheters set for testing to determine accountability and possible repercussions.

