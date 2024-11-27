Left Menu

Saliva Secrets: Unveiling Stress in Pregnant Women through Microbiomes

Researchers at Michigan State University found that the types of microbes in a pregnant woman's saliva could indicate stress and mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, and PTSD. The study reveals significant differences in microbial diversity associated with these conditions and suggests potential for improving maternal mental health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:14 IST
According to new research from Michigan State University, microbes in a pregnant woman's saliva could offer insight into stress levels and mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The study highlights how women experiencing anxiety or depression had a high alpha diversity of oral microbiomes, indicating a wide variety of microbe species, while those with PTSD displayed high beta diversity, showing notable differences in species compared to women with low symptoms.

The research underscores the potential of targeting oral microbiomes to enhance psychological well-being in pregnancy, differing from previous studies that primarily focused on gut microbiomes. Saliva samples of 224 pregnant women were analyzed, revealing this groundbreaking association.

(With inputs from agencies.)

