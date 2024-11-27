Saliva Secrets: Unveiling Stress in Pregnant Women through Microbiomes

According to new research from Michigan State University, microbes in a pregnant woman's saliva could offer insight into stress levels and mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The study highlights how women experiencing anxiety or depression had a high alpha diversity of oral microbiomes, indicating a wide variety of microbe species, while those with PTSD displayed high beta diversity, showing notable differences in species compared to women with low symptoms.

The research underscores the potential of targeting oral microbiomes to enhance psychological well-being in pregnancy, differing from previous studies that primarily focused on gut microbiomes. Saliva samples of 224 pregnant women were analyzed, revealing this groundbreaking association.

