Revolutionary Cancer Treatments Arrive in India

A Thane-based cancer institute has partnered with Malaysian company, Abgentil Biomedical SDN BHD, to bring advanced cancer treatments like CAR-T, TCR, and TIL therapies to India. This initiative aims to provide affordable and innovative solutions for patients with solid-state tumors, offering hope where traditional methods have failed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Thane cancer institute has partnered with Malaysian innovator, Abgentil Biomedical SDN BHD, to bring advanced cancer treatments to India at affordable prices.

The agreement will see therapies such as CAR-T, TCR, and TIL introduced, targeting solid-state tumors prevalent in the country, the institute announced.

SunAct Cancer Institute founder Dr. Vijay Patil expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting its potential to transform care for patients with solid tumors like breast, lung, and head and neck cancers, where traditional therapies fall short.

