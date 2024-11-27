Revolutionary Cancer Treatments Arrive in India

A Thane cancer institute has partnered with Malaysian innovator, Abgentil Biomedical SDN BHD, to bring advanced cancer treatments to India at affordable prices.

The agreement will see therapies such as CAR-T, TCR, and TIL introduced, targeting solid-state tumors prevalent in the country, the institute announced.

SunAct Cancer Institute founder Dr. Vijay Patil expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting its potential to transform care for patients with solid tumors like breast, lung, and head and neck cancers, where traditional therapies fall short.

(With inputs from agencies.)