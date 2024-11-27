Delhi's Shadow: Maintaining Vitamin D Amidst Rising Pollution
Experts at AIIMS-Delhi highlight the importance of maintaining vitamin D levels due to pollution blocking sunlight. They advise moderate supplementation for indoor workers, especially in winters. Dr. Ravinder Goswami emphasizes avoiding active analogues while noting outdoor workers often maintain sufficient levels through sun exposure.
In a concerning revelation, experts at AIIMS-Delhi have urged residents to maintain healthy vitamin D levels, noting that the city's high air pollution is significantly reducing sunlight exposure, a critical source of the nutrient.
Dr. Ravinder Goswami of AIIMS recommends moderate supplementation for those indoors, especially during winter months, while highlighting the health risks of improper vitamin D use.
A study reveals that outdoor workers typically maintain adequate vitamin D through sun exposure, underscoring the need for targeted supplementation for indoor workers to prevent deficiencies linked to several health issues.
