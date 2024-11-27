Delhi's Shadow: Maintaining Vitamin D Amidst Rising Pollution

In a concerning revelation, experts at AIIMS-Delhi have urged residents to maintain healthy vitamin D levels, noting that the city's high air pollution is significantly reducing sunlight exposure, a critical source of the nutrient.

Dr. Ravinder Goswami of AIIMS recommends moderate supplementation for those indoors, especially during winter months, while highlighting the health risks of improper vitamin D use.

A study reveals that outdoor workers typically maintain adequate vitamin D through sun exposure, underscoring the need for targeted supplementation for indoor workers to prevent deficiencies linked to several health issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)