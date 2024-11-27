Left Menu

Delhi's Shadow: Maintaining Vitamin D Amidst Rising Pollution

Experts at AIIMS-Delhi highlight the importance of maintaining vitamin D levels due to pollution blocking sunlight. They advise moderate supplementation for indoor workers, especially in winters. Dr. Ravinder Goswami emphasizes avoiding active analogues while noting outdoor workers often maintain sufficient levels through sun exposure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 18:31 IST
Delhi's Shadow: Maintaining Vitamin D Amidst Rising Pollution
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning revelation, experts at AIIMS-Delhi have urged residents to maintain healthy vitamin D levels, noting that the city's high air pollution is significantly reducing sunlight exposure, a critical source of the nutrient.

Dr. Ravinder Goswami of AIIMS recommends moderate supplementation for those indoors, especially during winter months, while highlighting the health risks of improper vitamin D use.

A study reveals that outdoor workers typically maintain adequate vitamin D through sun exposure, underscoring the need for targeted supplementation for indoor workers to prevent deficiencies linked to several health issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024