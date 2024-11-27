Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Charitable Hospital Closure in Hamirpur

Residents of Hamirpur are protesting the closure of a charitable hospital, run by Radha Soami Satsang Beas, due to land transfer issues. The hospital provides free medical services. The state government is working on a solution, while political figures engage in discussion and blame-shifting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:03 IST
In Hamirpur, residents are up in arms over the announced closure of a charitable hospital operated by Radha Soami Satsang Beas. On Wednesday, protests erupted, with participants obstructing traffic along the Hamirpur-Shimla highway, demanding medical services continue. The hospital, providing free care since 2000, serves thousands across 900 villages.

The controversy hinges on the hospital's land transfer to a sister organization under existing land ceiling laws, impacting GST exemptions on equipment. Despite ongoing dialogues between protestors, government officials, and MLA mediators onsite, resolutions remain elusive, fueling public frustration. Plans for further protests are underway.

Efforts to avert closure are ongoing, with former and current government leaders navigating legal adjustments. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu indicated potential legislative changes to support the land transfer, blaming earlier administrations for inaction. Political involvement intensifies as the issue gains traction, spotlighting the region's healthcare needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

