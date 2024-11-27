U.S. Advances $680 Million Arms Deal with Israel Amid Middle East Tensions

The Biden administration is proceeding with a $680 million arms sales package to Israel, as reported by a U.S. official on Wednesday. This move comes in the wake of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in Lebanon involving Israel and Hezbollah. The package includes an extensive array of joint direct attack munition kits (JDAM) and hundreds of small-diameter bombs, according to unnamed sources.

Just a day after the ceasefire agreement ended a significant confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah, the announcement was made. Despite diplomatic efforts, Israel's conflict with the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza persists. The arms package, under consideration for several months, was first introduced to congressional committees in September before undergoing review in October, according to an anonymous official.

This recent arms deal follows a substantial $20 billion sale of fighter jets and other military equipment to Israel in August. According to June reports from Reuters, the U.S., Israel's notable ally, has delivered over 10,000 hefty bombs and thousands of Hellfire missiles to the region since the Gaza war began in October 2023. Attempts by some progressive U.S. senators to block the sales, citing human rights violations in Gaza, were unsuccessful in the Senate.

