Left Menu

Thyroid Medication Alert: Bone Loss Risk Unveiled

Levothyroxine, a widely used treatment for underactive thyroid, may be linked to bone loss, as per a Radiological Society study. Research involving older adults found increased bone mass and density loss until 6.3 years of usage. Patients should assess treatment risks with healthcare providers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 23:30 IST
Thyroid Medication Alert: Bone Loss Risk Unveiled

A widely prescribed medication for underactive thyroid, levothyroxine, is potentially associated with bone loss, according to a study set for presentation at the Radiological Society of North America's annual meeting.

The study involved nearly 450 older adults and highlighted that those taking levothyroxine experienced greater bone mass and density loss over approximately 6.3 years. This observation was noted even though the thyroid hormone levels of these patients remained within the normal range.

Researchers, including Dr. Shadpour Demehri from Johns Hopkins University, recommend that patients consider a risk-benefit analysis of their treatment with healthcare providers. Such evaluations should weigh medication benefits against possible adverse effects, like increased bone loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024