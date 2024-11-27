Thyroid Medication Alert: Bone Loss Risk Unveiled

A widely prescribed medication for underactive thyroid, levothyroxine, is potentially associated with bone loss, according to a study set for presentation at the Radiological Society of North America's annual meeting.

The study involved nearly 450 older adults and highlighted that those taking levothyroxine experienced greater bone mass and density loss over approximately 6.3 years. This observation was noted even though the thyroid hormone levels of these patients remained within the normal range.

Researchers, including Dr. Shadpour Demehri from Johns Hopkins University, recommend that patients consider a risk-benefit analysis of their treatment with healthcare providers. Such evaluations should weigh medication benefits against possible adverse effects, like increased bone loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)