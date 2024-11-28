Isolated Incident: Japanese Encephalitis in National Capital

An isolated case of Japanese Encephalitis was reported in the national capital, Delhi, sparking discussions on public health safety. According to official sources, public health measures are firmly in place following NCVBDC guidelines, minimizing any potential threat to the community.

The incident involved a 72-year-old man from west Delhi, who was admitted to AIIMS on November 3 with chest pain. Testing shortly after, the patient was confirmed positive for Japanese Encephalitis but was subsequently discharged on November 15, highlighting a swift healthcare response.

While Japanese Encephalitis cases are rare in Delhi, ongoing vaccination efforts since 2013 continue to protect vulnerable populations. The virus, primarily transmitted via mosquitoes from animals to humans, emphasizes the importance of vector control and awareness initiatives within high-burden regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)