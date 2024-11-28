Net migration to Britain reached a record 900,000 in 2023, surpassing prior estimates despite stricter visa policies beginning to curtail arrivals, according to official reports released on Thursday.

With a UK population of roughly 68 million, citizens worry that this influx may exacerbate housing shortages and further pressure public services. Employers, particularly in healthcare, argue foreign workers are essential. The Office for National Statistics revealed a revised figure of 906,000 net migration for the year ending June 2023, up from an earlier estimate of 740,000, marking historic levels since 2021.

The figure dropped by 20% to 728,000 for 2024 due to fewer dependants arriving after study visa changes. Brexit initially reduced EU migration, but new work visas increased immigration from India, Nigeria, and Pakistan. The pre-Brexit migration level was 321,000 for the year ending June 2016. Both political parties now dispute the situation. Conservatives introduced measures to reduce migration, while the Labour government, elected in July, focuses on training domestic workers, attributing the record numbers to Conservative policies.

