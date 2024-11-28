Left Menu

Doctors Under Scrutiny: Alleged Failure to Detect Genetic Disorders

Four doctors are being investigated after allegedly failing to detect genetic disorders in a newborn during prenatal checks. Police filed an FIR based on a complaint from the parents, Anish and Surumi, in Alappuzha. A state-led inquiry aims to uncover the truth and ensure accountability.

In a developing case, four doctors are under investigation for allegedly failing to detect genetic abnormalities in a newborn before its birth, according to the police. The incident occurred at Kadappuram Government Women and Child Hospital in Alappuzha, with two private labs also implicated.

The police initiated the legal proceedings following a complaint by Anish and Surumi, who claimed their newborn's severe deformities went unnoticed during prenatal checks. The FIR accuses the doctors of various infractions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The health department has ordered an immediate probe into the allegations.

Health Minister Veena George confirmed that a special team, led by an Additional Director, will spearhead the investigation. The examination will include the hospital and scanning centers involved. Minister George assured that strict action would follow if any professional lapses are established during the inquiry.

