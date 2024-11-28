Telangana Government Tightens Food Safety in Schools Amid Poisoning Scandals
In response to food poisoning incidents in Telangana government schools, committees were created to ensure food safety. The Chief Minister instructed regular inspections, warning of employee dismissals for proven negligence. Food safety task forces and institution-level committees were established to prevent contamination, with political debates surrounding accountability.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana government has taken decisive action following reports of food poisoning incidents in state-run schools. In response, separate committees have been established to enhance the safety of meals served to students, aiming to prevent any health hazards.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed district Collectors to conduct thorough inspections in educational institutions across the state. The Chief Minister emphasized that negligence would not be tolerated, warning of strict repercussions, including dismissals, for those found responsible.
Additionally, State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari announced the formation of a task force committee dedicated to food safety across state institutions, encompassing schools, welfare hostels, and hospitals. These measures are backed by institution-level oversight committees tasked with ensuring food quality and hygiene standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
