Left Menu

Delhi Government Launches Optometry Training Wing to Combat Eye Issues

The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Atishi, has approved a new optometry training wing at the Guru Nanak Eye Centre. This program offers a four-year bachelor's degree, aiming to enhance eye care services through trained optometrists, addressing inadequate eye check-ups and rising eye health issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:08 IST
Delhi Government Launches Optometry Training Wing to Combat Eye Issues
  • Country:
  • India

The Cabinet of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has greenlit the establishment of a new optometry training wing at the Guru Nanak Eye Centre. This initiative aims to provide a comprehensive four-year bachelor's degree in optometry.

The program includes a one-year internship, underscoring the government's commitment to improving healthcare services in the region. As eye health issues rise due to insufficient check-ups, the move aims to reduce severe eye diseases by offering timely eye care services.

Chief Minister Atishi highlighted the importance of this step, noting that timely eye checks and appropriate prescriptions could significantly lower the incidence of serious eye conditions. The new training facility is set to empower more optometrists to deliver quality eye care to Delhi's population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024