Delhi Government Launches Optometry Training Wing to Combat Eye Issues
The Delhi government, led by Chief Minister Atishi, has approved a new optometry training wing at the Guru Nanak Eye Centre. This program offers a four-year bachelor's degree, aiming to enhance eye care services through trained optometrists, addressing inadequate eye check-ups and rising eye health issues.
The Cabinet of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has greenlit the establishment of a new optometry training wing at the Guru Nanak Eye Centre. This initiative aims to provide a comprehensive four-year bachelor's degree in optometry.
The program includes a one-year internship, underscoring the government's commitment to improving healthcare services in the region. As eye health issues rise due to insufficient check-ups, the move aims to reduce severe eye diseases by offering timely eye care services.
Chief Minister Atishi highlighted the importance of this step, noting that timely eye checks and appropriate prescriptions could significantly lower the incidence of serious eye conditions. The new training facility is set to empower more optometrists to deliver quality eye care to Delhi's population.
