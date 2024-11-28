Left Menu

Delhi's Health Dilemma: Balancing Ayushman Bharat and Free Healthcare

Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi addresses the challenges in implementing Ayushman Bharat alongside existing free healthcare services. With contradiction in schemes' benefits, the Health Department is tasked to find a solution that harmonizes both. BJP pressures for Ayushman Bharat implementation, launching a campaign for the same.

Chief Minister Atishi announced on Thursday that the Health Department has been instructed to develop a strategy to integrate Ayushman Bharat benefits without disrupting Delhi's free healthcare services.

During a press briefing, she stated that while Delhi is prepared to adopt the Centre's Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, there are significant implementation challenges. The Delhi high court recently examined the AAP government's stance on a petition by seven BJP MPs pushing for the scheme's execution.

Atishi highlighted compatibility issues, as Delhi already offers extensive free medical services. To resolve this, she emphasized creating a plan that retains current free medical care while adopting Ayushman Bharat benefits.

BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri declared that if his party gains governance in Delhi, implementing Ayushman Bharat will be a priority. In contrast, concerns about financial management and reluctance to accept funds remain, leading BJP to announce a signature campaign to urge implementation.

