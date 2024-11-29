Gaza Under Fire: The Human Toll and Ongoing Conflict
Recent Israeli military strikes in the Gaza Strip have resulted in the deaths of over 30 Palestinians, primarily within the Nuseirat refugee camp. Efforts to secure a ceasefire remain stagnant, amid ongoing hostilities with Hezbollah in Lebanon. This conflict has caused significant casualties and displacement.
Recent Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip have led to the overnight deaths of at least 30 Palestinians, predominantly in the Nuseirat camp, according to medical sources. The strikes come as some Israeli tanks withdrew following previous raids.
The Palestinian Civil Emergency Service reported being unable to respond to distress calls due to remaining tank activities in Nuseirat. The humanitarian situation remains dire as negotiations for a ceasefire have stalled.
Simultaneously, a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah took effect, overshadowing events in Gaza. Since the onset of hostilities, Israeli strikes have resulted in extensive casualties and widespread displacement within the Palestinian enclave.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Saudi Crown Prince and Putin Discuss Russia-Ukraine Conflict and Bilateral Ties
Ukraine's Frontline Drone Brigade: Delivering Hope Amidst Conflict
Armoured Vehicles and International Arms Tangle in Sudan Conflict
Conflict in the Shadows: South Africa's Battle Against Illegal Mining
Turmoil in Manipur: AFSPA Reimposed Amid Ethnic Conflict