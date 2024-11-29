Left Menu

Gaza Under Fire: The Human Toll and Ongoing Conflict

Recent Israeli military strikes in the Gaza Strip have resulted in the deaths of over 30 Palestinians, primarily within the Nuseirat refugee camp. Efforts to secure a ceasefire remain stagnant, amid ongoing hostilities with Hezbollah in Lebanon. This conflict has caused significant casualties and displacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 15:52 IST
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:

Recent Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip have led to the overnight deaths of at least 30 Palestinians, predominantly in the Nuseirat camp, according to medical sources. The strikes come as some Israeli tanks withdrew following previous raids.

The Palestinian Civil Emergency Service reported being unable to respond to distress calls due to remaining tank activities in Nuseirat. The humanitarian situation remains dire as negotiations for a ceasefire have stalled.

Simultaneously, a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah took effect, overshadowing events in Gaza. Since the onset of hostilities, Israeli strikes have resulted in extensive casualties and widespread displacement within the Palestinian enclave.

(With inputs from agencies.)

