Pharma Power: Drug Prices and New Horizons

The U.S. pharmaceutical industry seeks to alter Medicare drug price negotiation laws under Trump's return. China approves foreign-owned hospitals. AstraZeneca's Enhertu enters China's insurance. UK's new mpox variant detected. WHO urges H5N1 surveillance. Africa CDC on mpox trajectory. FDA examines bluebird bio's therapy. WADA probes carbon monoxide effects. US Supreme Court reviews flavored vape products. UK debates assisted dying.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 18:27 IST
The U.S. pharmaceutical industry is lobbying for changes to Medicare's drug price negotiation laws as president-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, insiders reveal. These changes could delay price negotiations for small molecule drugs by up to four years, affecting key medications, influential sources told Reuters.

Meanwhile, China's health sector is undergoing a transformation with the approval of wholly foreign-owned hospitals in major cities, according to state media. However, this move does not include traditional Chinese medicine hospitals, and a merger with public hospitals is in the works.

In the UK, the detection of a new mpox variant has been confirmed by health authorities, marking the country's fifth case in recent weeks. Yet, experts assure the public that the risk remains low. As global health challenges continue to surface, significant discussions on regulatory frameworks and healthcare accessibility are emerging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

