India Intensifies Fight Against Sickle Cell Anaemia in Tribal Areas

In a significant public health initiative, over 47.5 million people in India's tribal areas have undergone screenings for sickle cell anaemia. This effort, underway till November 24, is part of the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission (NSCAEM), launched by the Indian government in July 2023.

Out of the screened individuals, 180,610 were diagnosed with the disease, while over 12.5 lakh were identified as carriers of the gene causing sickle cell disorder. The mission provides patients with resources aimed at improving their quality of life, including counselling, nutritional support, and access to necessary medication.

The government has introduced crucial drugs like hydroxyurea into the National Health Mission's Essential Drugs list and launched awareness campaigns in collaboration with state governments. Mobile medical units focus on rural areas to ensure that even the most remote populations receive timely healthcare support.

