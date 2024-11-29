Left Menu

Navigating Privacy and Innovation: Inside Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission ensures secure health data exchange via Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts, using a privacy-by-design approach. Central to the mission is consent-based sharing, with no centralized health record repository, aiming for interoperability and enhanced healthcare access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:32 IST
The government has ensured that the demographic details stored in Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHAs) are accessible only with the patient's consent, through the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), Parliament was informed on Friday.

Minister of State for Health, Prataprao Jadhav, emphasized a privacy-by-design framework, ensuring no centralized health records repository exists. Instead, secure data exchange occurs between stakeholders on the ABDM network post-patient consent.

The ABDM, through its federated digital architecture, allows patients to manage and securely share their digital health records, catalyzing a seamless and secure sharing ecosystem among healthcare providers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

