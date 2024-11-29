Navigating Privacy and Innovation: Inside Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission
The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission ensures secure health data exchange via Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts, using a privacy-by-design approach. Central to the mission is consent-based sharing, with no centralized health record repository, aiming for interoperability and enhanced healthcare access.
- Country:
- India
The government has ensured that the demographic details stored in Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHAs) are accessible only with the patient's consent, through the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), Parliament was informed on Friday.
Minister of State for Health, Prataprao Jadhav, emphasized a privacy-by-design framework, ensuring no centralized health records repository exists. Instead, secure data exchange occurs between stakeholders on the ABDM network post-patient consent.
The ABDM, through its federated digital architecture, allows patients to manage and securely share their digital health records, catalyzing a seamless and secure sharing ecosystem among healthcare providers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Hospital Efficiency: ABHA App Streamlines Token Issuance
Samajwadi Party Challenges Police Conduct in Lok Sabha Elections
Voters have realized that opposition campaign during Lok Sabha polls was based on lies: Nitin Gadkari in interview to PTI.
Uddhav Thackeray Prays at Tuljabhavani Ahead of High-Stakes Maharashtra Elections
As Leader of Opposition, I will raise this issue in Lok Sabha; our demand for JPC stands: Rahul Gandhi on charges against Adani in US.