Kerala Unifies Palliative Care: A New Era of Compassion

The Kerala government is unifying all palliative care systems across the state, involving key departments and volunteers, to ensure no patient is neglected, including those from both poverty lines. The initiative includes an appeal system for registration complaints and training for volunteers and nurses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-11-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 23:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has announced a sweeping initiative to unify all palliative care systems operating across the state. The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who has charged the Chief Secretary with drafting a comprehensive blueprint.

In a statement issued by the Chief Minister's office, it was made clear that the project will encompass all elderly and bedridden patients, without discriminating based on income. The Local Self-Government department will spearhead the initiative, with the Health and Social Justice departments providing crucial support.

Additionally, the government aims to consolidate the efforts of volunteers from various departments into a cohesive system. An appeal system will be introduced to handle registration complaints, and there will be training programs for volunteers and nurses. Meetings with local leaders and charities are planned to discuss the project's details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

