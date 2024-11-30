Left Menu

Healthcare Clash: Hospitals Halt Services for Bangladeshi Patients

Two hospitals in India have stopped treating Bangladeshi patients in response to alleged discrimination against Hindus and disrespect to the Indian flag in Bangladesh. The decision follows protests calling for a suspension of services to Bangladeshi citizens due to growing anti-India sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a move fueled by rising tensions, two distinguished hospitals in India have started denying medical services to Bangladeshi patients. This action, which echoes the outcries of protests, stems from allegations of persecution against minority Hindus and blatant disrespect for the Indian national flag in Bangladesh.

On Saturday, ILS Hospital, a well-regarded health institution in Agartala, ceased accepting patients from Bangladesh. This decision followed similar steps taken by JN Ray Hospital in Kolkata just a day earlier. Gautam Hazarika, the Chief Operating Officer of ILS Hospital, asserted that the hospital fully supports the initiative to halt medical services due to increasing reports of mistreatment toward Hindus in Bangladesh.

Subhranshu Bhakt of the JN Ray Hospital highlighted their stance, citing the growing anti-India sentiments despite India's historical role in Bangladesh's independence. Both hospitals hope that other institutions will join their cause to protest these injustices by withdrawing services from Bangladeshi citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

