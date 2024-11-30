Karnataka CM Orders Probe into Maternal Deaths: A Call for Accountability
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered a thorough investigation into recent maternal deaths in Ballari district, linked to allegedly substandard Ringer Lactate solution. Measures include blacklisting the supplier, compensation for victims, and restructuring the drug procurement process. An expert committee will report findings within seven days.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has initiated an inquiry into the alarming maternal deaths reported in Ballari district, committing to comprehensive measures including supplier accountability and victim compensation.
The deaths, suspected to be linked to a substandard Ringer Lactate solution, prompted the suspension of involved officials and blacklisting of Paschim Banga Pharmaceutical. Siddaramaiah emphasized the supplier's responsibility to compensate the victims' families.
An expert committee, chaired by the Development Commissioner, will deliver findings within a week, aiming to ensure transparency and prevent future incidents. Additionally, the CMO plans to overhaul medicine procurement protocols in line with the Tamil Nadu model.
