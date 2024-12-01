Left Menu

Russian Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine

Russian defense ministry announced control over Illinka and Petrivka in Donetsk, Ukraine. It claimed downing 55 Ukrainian drones in 24 hours. Russian forces control nearly 20% of Ukraine, advancing fastest since March 2022. They're nearing Kurakhove and Pokrovsk, crucial for Ukraine's steel industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 01-12-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 15:20 IST
Russian Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Russian defence ministry announced on Sunday its forces had successfully gained control over two settlements, Illinka and Petrivka, within Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

The ministry also reported that its air defense systems shot down 55 Ukrainian drones in the past 24 hours.

Russian forces now hold just under 20% of Ukrainian territory, marking their fastest advance through the Donetsk region since March 2022, according to open source information. The forces are approaching Kurakhove and Pokrovsk to the north, where the sole colliery supplying Ukraine's steel industry with coking coal is located.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024