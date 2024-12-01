Russian Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine
Russian defense ministry announced control over Illinka and Petrivka in Donetsk, Ukraine. It claimed downing 55 Ukrainian drones in 24 hours. Russian forces control nearly 20% of Ukraine, advancing fastest since March 2022. They're nearing Kurakhove and Pokrovsk, crucial for Ukraine's steel industry.
The Russian defence ministry announced on Sunday its forces had successfully gained control over two settlements, Illinka and Petrivka, within Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.
The ministry also reported that its air defense systems shot down 55 Ukrainian drones in the past 24 hours.
Russian forces now hold just under 20% of Ukrainian territory, marking their fastest advance through the Donetsk region since March 2022, according to open source information. The forces are approaching Kurakhove and Pokrovsk to the north, where the sole colliery supplying Ukraine's steel industry with coking coal is located.
