India's Strides Towards AIDS Eradication: A New Hope

India has reported significant progress in combating AIDS, with a 79% reduction in deaths and a 44% decrease in infections in 2023. The nation aims to achieve the UN's goal of eradicating AIDS by 2030 through measures like universal testing and free drug distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 01-12-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 16:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has made striking progress in its fight against AIDS, reporting a 79% drop in deaths and a 44% decrease in new HIV infections in 2023, according to Union Health Minister JP Nadda. Speaking on World AIDS Day, Nadda emphasized the country's commitment to meet the UN target of eradicating AIDS by 2030.

The 'test and treat' strategy and universal viral load testing are among the key measures being endorsed as part of India's revised IDS response. With the AIDS (Prevention and Control) Act 2017 now set to be fully implemented, the country aims to hit its '95-95-95' target, ensuring 95% of patients are aware of their status, 95% receive treatment, and 95% have reduced viral loads.

Nadda highlighted that Indian pharmaceutical companies are providing low-cost AIDS medications globally. He also called on the youth to be cautious regarding tattoos, which have been linked to HIV transmission. The Health Minister urged for sensitivity and non-discrimination towards individuals infected with HIV, emphasizing the importance of a supportive community. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was also present at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

