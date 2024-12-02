Biden Spotlights HIV Awareness with Historic AIDS Quilt Display at White House
President Joe Biden displayed the AIDS Memorial Quilt at the White House South Lawn for the first time during World AIDS Day, honouring the lives lost to AIDS. The event emphasized federal support for Americans living with HIV, remembering past achievements and ongoing efforts to address the epidemic.
- Country:
- United States
In a poignant tribute to those affected by AIDS, President Joe Biden hosted the first-ever display of the AIDS Memorial Quilt on the White House South Lawn to mark World AIDS Day. The quilt, conceived in 1985, honors the millions of lives impacted by the epidemic.
Joined by survivors, advocates, and family members, President Biden reaffirmed his administration's commitment to support the 1.2 million Americans living with HIV. 'This movement has reshaped the hearts and minds across the country,' he said, acknowledging the transformative impact of decades-long advocacy.
The event highlighted federal advancements, including expanded access to preventive measures like PrEP. Dr. Anthony Fauci, present at the event, was also lauded for his years of dedication to HIV/AIDS and pandemic responses. The ceremony included a red ribbon displayed prominently on the South Portico, a symbol of HIV awareness and solidarity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
