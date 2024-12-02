Romania's Political Landscape Shifts: Social Democrats Lead

In a significant development during Romania's parliamentary elections, the ruling Social Democrat Party has taken the lead, capturing 24% of the votes with 50% of the ballots counted, according to data from the electoral bureau.

The hard-right opposition, Alliance for Uniting Romanians, has secured the second spot, obtaining 18% of the votes, consistent with earlier exit poll predictions.

This development suggests a potential shift in Romania's political landscape, highlighting the evolving dynamics in the country's governance and party influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)