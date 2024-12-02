Left Menu

Revival of Bhola Charitable Hospital Through Legal Amendments

The Bhola Charitable Hospital in Himachal Pradesh resumed operations after state government intervention to amend land transfer laws for its continued management by Radha Soami Satsang Beas. The move aims to facilitate land transfer to a sister organization, securing GST exemptions and enabling hospital upgrades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 02-12-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:02 IST
The Bhola Charitable Hospital in Himachal Pradesh has resumed its services after legal intervention allowed it to reopen. Previously, operations were halted due to complications with land transfer laws that impeded a critical organizational shift.

Led by Radha Soami Satsang Beas, the hospital sought to transfer its management to the Maharaj Jagat Singh Medical Relief Society in order to benefit from GST exemptions for medical equipment. The inability to do so led to protests among local residents, prompting state officials to act.

In response, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu convened a high-level meeting, resulting in a decision to amend the Himachal Pradesh Ceiling on Land Holdings Act. This amendment will facilitate the hospital's land transfer, ensuring the community's continued access to healthcare services.

