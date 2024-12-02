HEJJE: Pioneering Luxury Transition Care in India

Bangalore witnessed a milestone in healthcare with the launch of HEJJE, India's first luxury transition care centre, ahead of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The facility aims to redefine recovery and rehabilitation standards, offering a unique blend of clinical excellence and luxury.

Prominent figures such as Dr. M.R. Seetharam inaugurated the centre, which is an extension of the renowned M.S. Ramaiah Family Conglomerate, noted for its contributions to medical education and healthcare. HEJJE focuses on bridging the gap between hospital care and home recovery with its innovative, patient-friendly approach.

Co-Founders Sunder Ram and Dr. Varun Devdass emphasized HEJJE's comprehensive care that includes luxury hospitality and advanced therapies. The facility, equipped with cutting-edge technologies, caters to conditions like autism, ADHD, cerebral palsy, and more, making Bangalore a key player on the global healthcare map.

