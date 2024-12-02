Left Menu

Heroic Military Nurse Honored with Aster Guardians Global Award

Nurse Maria Victoria Juan of the Philippines Army Health Services has been awarded the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2024 for her exceptional service. This prestigious honor, accompanied by a cash prize of INR 2 Crore, was presented in Bengaluru, India, recognizing her dedication and the sacrifices of military nurses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-12-2024 17:42 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 17:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nurse Maria Victoria Juan, a Consultant at the Philippines Army Health Services and a Colonel in the Reserve Force, has been awarded the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2024. This accolade, which includes a prize of INR 2 Crore, was announced at a distinguished ceremony in Bengaluru, India.

The event highlighted Juan's exceptional commitment, whether on the battlefield or in disaster-stricken areas. Her testimony speaks of her dedication to service and the inspiration she draws from the resilience of the Filipino people and her peers in the military nursing field.

The award ceremony also spotlighted the global impact of the Aster Guardians initiative by acknowledging the 78,000 nurses from 202 countries who participated, reflecting the vital role nurses play globally, as emphasized by global health leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

