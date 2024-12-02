FSSAI Tightens Grip on Packaged Water Industry

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has taken a significant step by categorizing packaged drinking water and mineral water as high-risk food items. This decision enforces stricter regulatory measures and necessitates annual inspections of facilities.

Effective immediately, following a directive dated November 29, manufacturers are required to undergo essential third-party food safety audits and meet heightened quality criteria. Central licence holders must now conform to annual inspections to manage potential health hazards associated with packaged water production.

This strategic reclassification aligns with the recent alterations in the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, aiming to enhance consumer protection and ensure stringent quality standards within the packaged water sector.

