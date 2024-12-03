Left Menu

Novo Nordisk Races to Launch Wegovy in India Amid Competitive Pressures

Novo Nordisk is working to accelerate the launch of its weight-loss drug Wegovy in India, concerned about lagging behind Eli Lilly. The drug could significantly impact India's growing obesity challenges. Lilly plans to release its rival drug Mounjaro in 2025, while Novo aims for an earlier launch.

Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Novo Nordisk is pushing to expedite the launch of its weight-loss drug Wegovy in India, driven by concerns of trailing behind competitor Eli Lilly in a rapidly growing market. Two sources familiar with the internal strategy have revealed these plans to Reuters.

Novo's officials previously anticipated Wegovy's Indian release in 2026 pending regulatory approval and supply adequacy. However, Novo's India team proposed launching next year, coinciding with Lilly's expected introduction of its weight-loss drug Mounjaro.

Both companies are seeking a lead in the competitive GLP-1 receptor agonist market, with an estimated potential annual worth of $150 billion globally. Novo recently launched Wegovy in China and reports high patient interest in India as obesity rates rise nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

