Mysterious Illness Claims Lives in Congo's Kwango Province

In November, an unidentified disease caused the death of 143 individuals in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's southwestern province. Manifesting flu-like symptoms, the illness has prompted local authorities to dispatch a medical team for investigation as the case count escalates, particularly affecting women and children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lubumbashi | Updated: 03-12-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 16:57 IST
An unidentified disease has tragically claimed 143 lives in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's southwestern province, authorities revealed. The victims displayed flu-like symptoms, including high fever and severe headaches, according to Remy Saki and Apollinaire Yumba, provincial health officials.

A medical team has been deployed to the Panzi health zone to gather samples for analysis as concerns grow over the rising number of cases, civil society leader Cephorien Manzanza reported. The lack of medicine supply in the rural region exacerbates the crisis, causing patients to succumb at home.

The outbreak primarily impacts women and children, local epidemiologists noted. The World Health Organization is collaborating with the Congolese public health ministry to investigate the cause, following its alert of the outbreak last week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

