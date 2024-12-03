Left Menu

UK Sanctions Individual Linked to New IRA

The UK has imposed sanctions on Brian Sheridan for his alleged link to terrorist activities with the New Irish Republican Army. As a result, Sheridan faces a complete asset freeze, according to the finance ministry's statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:14 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK government has announced sanctions against Brian Sheridan, citing his suspected involvement with the New Irish Republican Army (IRA) and related terrorist activities. This move was revealed in a statement from the finance ministry.

The sanctions include a comprehensive asset freeze imposed on Sheridan, effectively prohibiting him from accessing or managing any financial resources in the UK.

This measure underscores ongoing efforts by British authorities to combat terrorism and curb the influence of the New IRA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

