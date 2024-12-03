UK Sanctions Individual Linked to New IRA

The UK government has announced sanctions against Brian Sheridan, citing his suspected involvement with the New Irish Republican Army (IRA) and related terrorist activities. This move was revealed in a statement from the finance ministry.

The sanctions include a comprehensive asset freeze imposed on Sheridan, effectively prohibiting him from accessing or managing any financial resources in the UK.

This measure underscores ongoing efforts by British authorities to combat terrorism and curb the influence of the New IRA.

(With inputs from agencies.)