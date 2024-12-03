Scaling Mental Health Support: India's Tele-MANAS Success
India has established 53 Tele-MANAS cells to provide mental health services, handling over 15.95 lakh calls. The National Tele-Mental Health Programme aims to improve access to mental health care, especially for armed forces personnel. Initiatives are underway to enhance mental health support for students and adolescents.
In an effort to bolster mental health services, India has set up 53 Tele-MANAS cells across 36 states and Union territories, providing assistance through a helpline that has received over 15.95 lakh calls. This initiative was revealed by Union Health Minister J P Nadda during a session at the Rajya Sabha.
The National Tele-Mental Health Programme, launched on October 10, 2022, aims to provide accessible mental health care nationwide. Particularly targeted support is available for armed forces personnel through a dedicated Tele-MANAS cell at the Armed Forces Medical College in Pune, ensuring they and their dependents receive necessary mental health support.
Apart from service personnel, the government is focusing on enhancing mental health awareness and treatment among adolescents and students through various programs like the District Mental Health Programme and the Ayushman Bharat School Health and Wellness Programme. These initiatives aim to reduce stigma and improve well-being across educational environments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
