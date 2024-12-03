Unveiling the Truth: Drug Quality Under Scrutiny Nationwide
Between April 2023 and March 2024, out of 106,150 drug samples tested in India, nearly 3,000 were found substandard and 282 spurious. Minister Anupriya Patel reported the launch of 604 prosecutions. Rigorous inspections identified non-compliant manufacturing firms, leading to numerous regulatory actions and license amendments.
In a revealing disclosure, India has identified nearly 3,000 drug samples as substandard between April 2023 and March 2024, according to the Rajya Sabha.
Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel shared this in a written reply, stating over 282 samples were spurious. With 106,150 samples tested during this period, the findings prompted 604 prosecutions for improper drug manufacturing and distribution.
Patel disclosed the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's risk-based inspections of manufacturing sites since December 2022. Over 500 firms were scrutinized, leading to significant regulatory action, including suspensions and cancellations of licenses under the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945.
