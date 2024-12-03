Left Menu

Unveiling the Truth: Drug Quality Under Scrutiny Nationwide

Between April 2023 and March 2024, out of 106,150 drug samples tested in India, nearly 3,000 were found substandard and 282 spurious. Minister Anupriya Patel reported the launch of 604 prosecutions. Rigorous inspections identified non-compliant manufacturing firms, leading to numerous regulatory actions and license amendments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 19:48 IST
Unveiling the Truth: Drug Quality Under Scrutiny Nationwide
  • Country:
  • India

In a revealing disclosure, India has identified nearly 3,000 drug samples as substandard between April 2023 and March 2024, according to the Rajya Sabha.

Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel shared this in a written reply, stating over 282 samples were spurious. With 106,150 samples tested during this period, the findings prompted 604 prosecutions for improper drug manufacturing and distribution.

Patel disclosed the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's risk-based inspections of manufacturing sites since December 2022. Over 500 firms were scrutinized, leading to significant regulatory action, including suspensions and cancellations of licenses under the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024