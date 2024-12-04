Mysterious Illness Claims Lives in Congo: Investigations Underway
A flu-like disease causing multiple deaths is under investigation in Congo's Kwango province. Local authorities reported symptoms like fever, cough, and anemia in affected individuals. An expert team is set to collect samples, while health officials urge caution and await international assistance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 04-12-2024 00:38 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 00:38 IST
- Country:
- Congo (Kinshasa)
A mysterious flu-like disease has resulted in numerous fatalities over the past two weeks in southwestern Congo, prompting local health authorities to initiate an investigation.
Dozens of deaths were recorded between November 10 and November 25 in Kwango province's Panzi health zone. Symptoms among the deceased include fever, headache, cough, and anemia, local health minister Apollinaire Yumba disclosed.
Authorities are urging caution among residents and requesting international aid as epidemiological experts prepare to assess the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Arthur Frommer: The Visionary Who Made Global Travel Affordable
Shuntaro Tanikawa: The Wordsmith Who Redefined Japanese Poetry
SPD's Internal Debate: Who Will Lead the Charge?
WHO Approves First Mpox Vaccine for Children Amid Rising Cases in Africa
WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Released After Hospital Stay in Rio