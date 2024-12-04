Mysterious Illness Claims Lives in Congo: Investigations Underway

A mysterious flu-like disease has resulted in numerous fatalities over the past two weeks in southwestern Congo, prompting local health authorities to initiate an investigation.

Dozens of deaths were recorded between November 10 and November 25 in Kwango province's Panzi health zone. Symptoms among the deceased include fever, headache, cough, and anemia, local health minister Apollinaire Yumba disclosed.

Authorities are urging caution among residents and requesting international aid as epidemiological experts prepare to assess the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)