California's Crackdown on Raw Milk Amid Bird Flu Concerns

California has taken significant measures against the distribution of raw milk from Raw Farm following the detection of bird flu in their products. State authorities announced the pause on Tuesday, after retail tests identified the presence of the viral pathogen in two samples.

The U.S. has seen a worrying spread of bird flu since March, with nearly 500 herds in California being infected. Although there are no recorded cases of humans contracting bird flu from consuming raw milk, public health officials maintain their advisory against it, citing potential risks.

Raw Farm, recognized as the largest raw milk dairy in the country, with its 1,700 cows producing 70,000 gallons weekly, faces a quarantine. Owner Mark McAfee, linked to an upcoming FDA policy review, estimates the distribution halt to last a month or two.

(With inputs from agencies.)