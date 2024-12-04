Tragic Loss as UnitedHealthcare CEO Is Fatally Shot in New York

Brian Thompson, the head of UnitedHealth's insurance division, was shot and killed on Wednesday morning outside a hotel in Manhattan, according to multiple media reports. The incident occurred just hours before a planned company investor conference, leading to its abrupt cancellation.

The New York Police Department confirmed a man in his 50s was shot outside the Hilton on Sixth Avenue and later died in the hospital. While authorities have not officially identified the victim, several reports point to Thompson, a longstanding executive at the Minnesota-based firm.

The scene was sealed off by police, with evidence markers placed near bullet casings. New York Governor Tim Walz expressed condolences for Thompson's family and colleagues, highlighting the loss for the healthcare sector in Minnesota.

(With inputs from agencies.)