Tragic Loss as UnitedHealthcare CEO Is Fatally Shot in New York

Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealth's insurance unit, was tragically shot outside a Manhattan hotel just before an investor conference. The attack appeared targeted, and police are searching for a masked suspect. The incident led to the conference's cancellation, marking a significant loss for the healthcare community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-12-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 21:47 IST
Tragic Loss as UnitedHealthcare CEO Is Fatally Shot in New York
Brian Thompson

Brian Thompson, the head of UnitedHealth's insurance division, was shot and killed on Wednesday morning outside a hotel in Manhattan, according to multiple media reports. The incident occurred just hours before a planned company investor conference, leading to its abrupt cancellation.

The New York Police Department confirmed a man in his 50s was shot outside the Hilton on Sixth Avenue and later died in the hospital. While authorities have not officially identified the victim, several reports point to Thompson, a longstanding executive at the Minnesota-based firm.

The scene was sealed off by police, with evidence markers placed near bullet casings. New York Governor Tim Walz expressed condolences for Thompson's family and colleagues, highlighting the loss for the healthcare sector in Minnesota.

(With inputs from agencies.)

