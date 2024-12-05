Omar Abdullah's Vision to Transform SKIMS into a Medical Tourism Hub

Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed optimism on Thursday about upgrading the infrastructure surrounding the SKIMS tertiary-care hospital. He believes such a development will enhance medical tourism in the area.

Addressing the 42nd Annual Day celebrations at SKIMS in Soura, Abdullah focused on restoring the institution's autonomy as a top priority. He commended SKIMS for its crucial role in the region's healthcare system and its readiness during emergencies.

He outlined plans to strengthen local hospitals to reduce the burden on SKIMS. Abdullah also inaugurated multiple new facilities and laid the e-foundation stones for future projects, signaling the government's commitment to bolster healthcare infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)