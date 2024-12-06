A Targeted Kill: The Dark Shadow Over UnitedHealthcare CEO

The murder of Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, has rocked the insurance industry and prompted an extensive manhunt in New York City. Investigators revealed that the masked gunman left the words "deny," "defend," and "depose" on his ammunition, a nod to criticisms of insurance company practices.

The incident unfolded early Wednesday as Thompson walked to an investor meeting at a Midtown hotel. Despite extensive law enforcement resources, including drones and helicopters, the shooter remains at large, having last been spotted cycling into Central Park following the shooting.

Thompson's death underscores ongoing tensions within the health insurance sector, a multibillion-dollar industry under scrutiny for alleged claim denial tactics. Inquiries continue, with officials analyzing both physical evidence from the scene and various surveillance recordings.

(With inputs from agencies.)