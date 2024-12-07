Left Menu

Accelerating India’s Fight Against Tuberculosis: A 100-Day Campaign Kickoff

India has significantly increased its efforts to combat tuberculosis, showing a doubled rate of incidence decline since 2015. The Union Health Minister announced a 100-day nationwide campaign to enhance detection and treatment, highlighting the introduction of molecular technologies and improved nutritional support for patients.

In a significant step towards eradicating tuberculosis, India has doubled its rate of incidence decline since 2015, outpacing the global average, Union Health Minister J P Nadda announced on Saturday. This was revealed during the launch of a nationwide campaign in Haryana’s Panchkula aimed at reducing TB cases and fatalities.

The 100-day TB elimination campaign spans 347 districts across 33 states where the disease's prevalence is notably high. It prioritizes accelerating detection, minimizing diagnostic delays, and enhancing treatment outcomes. Minister Nadda emphasized the government's fast-paced approach to advancing detection, testing, and supportive treatment strategies.

Highlighting the historical struggle against the disease, the minister noted past campaigns since 1962, pointing out the aim to end TB before the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals deadline. With strategies revamped, decentralization has expanded, where 1,73,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs now offer TB detection and treatment facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

