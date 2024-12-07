India Funds Healthcare Development in Nepal's Koshi Province

In a significant move to strengthen bilateral ties and promote healthcare development, India has committed a grant of Rs 35.4 million for the construction of a health post in Nepal's Koshi province. This development comes as a part of the Nepal-India Development Cooperation initiative.

The foundation stone for the Kahlalung Health Post was laid by key officials, including Parliament Member from Nepali Congress Sita Gurung and Avinash Kumar, First Secretary of the Indian Embassy in Nepal. Designed as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), the facility will bolster healthcare infrastructure in the remote Terhathum district.

The health post, which will include emergency, maternity, and general wards, represents one of the 563 HICDPs India has undertaken in Nepal since 2003, with 490 projects already completed. The initiative underscores the cooperative relationship between India and Nepal in addressing crucial healthcare needs.

