Left Menu

Tragedy in Ballari: Maternal Deaths Spark Political and Health Response

Karnataka's Chief Minister announced a compensation package following the tragic maternal deaths at Ballari Medical College. The crisis involved substandard medication supplied by a West Bengal firm, leading to serious decisions including prosecution and the suspension of a drug controller.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballari(Ktk) | Updated: 08-12-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 15:06 IST
Tragedy in Ballari: Maternal Deaths Spark Political and Health Response
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a series of maternal deaths at Ballari Medical College, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has pledged Rs five lakh compensation to the families affected.

The tragedy, which claimed the lives of at least five women, has prompted immediate action from the government, including the suspension of Karnataka Drug Controller Umesh S.

The investigation revealed substandard Ringer's lactate solution from a West Bengal supplier as a potential cause, leading to plans for prosecution of the firm involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024