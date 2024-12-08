Tragedy in Ballari: Maternal Deaths Spark Political and Health Response

In response to a series of maternal deaths at Ballari Medical College, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has pledged Rs five lakh compensation to the families affected.

The tragedy, which claimed the lives of at least five women, has prompted immediate action from the government, including the suspension of Karnataka Drug Controller Umesh S.

The investigation revealed substandard Ringer's lactate solution from a West Bengal supplier as a potential cause, leading to plans for prosecution of the firm involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)