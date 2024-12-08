Tragedy in Ballari: Maternal Deaths Spark Political and Health Response
Karnataka's Chief Minister announced a compensation package following the tragic maternal deaths at Ballari Medical College. The crisis involved substandard medication supplied by a West Bengal firm, leading to serious decisions including prosecution and the suspension of a drug controller.
In response to a series of maternal deaths at Ballari Medical College, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has pledged Rs five lakh compensation to the families affected.
The tragedy, which claimed the lives of at least five women, has prompted immediate action from the government, including the suspension of Karnataka Drug Controller Umesh S.
The investigation revealed substandard Ringer's lactate solution from a West Bengal supplier as a potential cause, leading to plans for prosecution of the firm involved.
