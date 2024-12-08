Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Rajouri: Suspected Food Poisoning Claims Four Lives

A tragic incident in Rajouri district claimed the lives of a father and his three children due to suspected food poisoning. While the mother and another daughter remain hospitalized, local authorities have initiated inquest proceedings to investigate the cause of death.

Updated: 08-12-2024 15:25 IST
In a remote village in Rajouri district, a suspected case of food poisoning tragically claimed four lives, officials reported on Sunday. A 40-year-old man, Fazal Hussain, and three of his children succumbed to severe dyspepsia after being admitted to a hospital late Saturday.

Hussain's wife, Shamim Akhter, aged 38, and their daughter, Ruksar, remain under medical observation as they receive specialized treatment in Jammu. This incident underscores significant health challenges facing rural communities.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kotranka Dil Mohd, confirmed that police have initiated inquest proceedings to determine the precise cause of the fatalities. The investigation continues as the community mourns the devastating loss.

